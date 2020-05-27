A man died in a multiple-vehicle collision on the Route 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga on May 24, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 4:04 a.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to the incident on the eastbound 210 Freeway at the Haven Avenue on-ramp.
A driver, 62-year-old Robert Monreal Beltran of Rancho Cucamonga, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 4:42 a.m.
The California Highway Patrol was investigating the collision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.