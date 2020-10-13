A man died in a traffic collision on the Interstate 215 Freeway in Colton on Oct. 13, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 1:52 a.m., a 25-year-old San Bernardino man was driving a 2013 gray Nissan Altima on the 215 northbound, north of Interstate 10, at an unknown speed, the CHP said.
At the same time, a 38-year-old Hemet man was traveling on the 215 northbound at an unknown speed in a 2016 white Freightliner Cascadia.
For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan collided into the rear of the trailer. The Nissan became disabled, blocking the No. 2 lane.
Subsequently, a 38-year-old Riverside man, the driver of a 2007 black GMC Yukon, was traveling on I-215 northbound, north of I-10, at an unknown speed.
For reasons still under investigation, the Yukon struck the disabled vehicle.
The driver of the Nissan succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office.
The collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer C. Papez at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.
