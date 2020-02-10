A 22-year-old man from San Bernardino died in a traffic collision on the Route 210 Freeway in Highland on Feb. 9, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 10:50 p.m., an unidentified driver of a 2008 gray Mazda 3 was traveling on Route 210 eastbound, west of Baseline Road, at a high rate of speed.
At the same time, a 46-year-old Salinas man was driving a 2000 white Honda Accord at about 65 miles per hour and was in front of the Mazda. Also, a 70-year-old Santa Ana man was driving a 2006 gray Toyota Tundra at about 55-60 mph and was at the front right of the Mazda and right of the Honda.
For reasons still under investigation, the unidentified man allowed the Mazda to travel into the center median to overtake the Honda. The Mazda traveled back into the No. 1 lane, struck the Honda, continued to the center median and stuck a guardrail. The impact from the collision caused the Honda to collide with the Toyota in the No. 2 lane.
As a result of the collision, the unidentified driver was ejected from the Mazda. He succumbed to his injuries and was
pronounced deceased on scene. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner Division.
The collision is still under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer J. Norfolk at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.
