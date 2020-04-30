A man died in a traffic collision in Rialto on April 26, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 10:40 p.m., a 61-year-old San Bernardino man was driving a 1995 blue Toyota T100 on Interstate 10 eastbound, east of Riverside Avenue, at an unknown speed.
At the same time, a 34-year-old Hemet man was driving a 2017 white Freightliner Cascadia on the I-10 in the same direction.
Due to mechanical failure, the Freightliner truck tractor trailer combination became disabled and came to a stop within the No. 3 lane with its hazard lights activated.
For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota T100 collided into the rear of the trailer.
The driver of the Toyota T100 succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Division.
The collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer M. Tovsen at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.
