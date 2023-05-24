A man died in a two-vehicle traffic collision in Bloomington on May 23, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 8:44 a.m., a 27-year-old Bloomington man was driving a 2013 silver Volkswagen Passat and traveling on Linden Avenue northbound, approaching Grove Place. A driver of a 1998 red Honda Civic was traveling on Grove Place westbound, onto Linden southbound.
For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Honda allowed the vehicle to enter the intersection and was struck by the Volkswagen traveling northbound.
As a result of the collision, the driver of the Honda, a 63-year-old Los Angeles man, sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by emergency medical personnel.
The driver of the Volkswagen sustained minor injuries.
The collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer B. Holguin at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.
