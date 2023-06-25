A man died as a result of a two-vehicle traffic collision in Rialto, and a suspect has been arrested and charged with DUI in connection with the case, according to the Rialto Police Department.
On June 24 at about 8:43 p.m., the Rialto Police Department Communications Center received reports of a collision in the 300 block of West Santa Ana Avenue.
Officers arrived on scene at 8:47 p.m. and located one of the involved drivers, Gregory Cruz, a 59-year-old Riverside resident, suffering from life threatening injuries. Rialto Fire Department personnel arrived minutes later and transported Cruz to a local trauma center where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The second driver, Jose Saavedra-Escoto, a 48-year-old Bloomington resident, was also transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The Rialto P.D.'s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded and conducted an investigation.
Preliminary information indicates that Saavedra-Escoto was traveling westbound on Santa Ana Avenue from Willow Avenue in his white Ford F-150 when he crossed over into the eastbound lanes, colliding with the white Chevrolet Lumina driven by Cruz.
Saavedra-Escoto was suspected to be driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. He was later arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center on a charge of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, with a bail amount of $250,000.
The Rialto P.D. requests anyone who may have information about this incident contact Traffic Sergeant Dan Smith at (909) 644-6025. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case number 932306945.
