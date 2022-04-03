A man was killed in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on April 2, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 4:11 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received reports of a crash involving a red Mustang and a black Jeep on Foothill Boulevard and Baker Avenue.
A 35-year-old male resident of Ontario was pronounced deceased at the scene. The name is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.
The Sheriff's Department is investigating the collision.
