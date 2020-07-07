A 26-year-old man died in a solo vehicle collision in Rialto on July 6, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The incident took place at about 1:44 a.m. near the intersection of Merrill Avenue and Yucca Avenue.
Through roadway evidence, investigators were able to conclude that Rialto resident Steven Cardona was driving his black Honda Civic westbound on Merrill toward the intersection with Cactus Avenue at extremely high speeds.
As Cardona continued through the intersection, he lost control and the Honda struck and jumped the south curb of Merrill. The Honda continued across the sidewalk, where it struck two trees and a wall, ejecting Cardona from the vehicle. Cardona was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Alcohol appears to have played a factor in this collision, police said.
Anyone who may have information related to this incident is asked to call the Rialto P.D.'s Traffic Division at (909) 421-4981 or anonymously through WeTip at (800) 782-7463 (reference case number 932005271).
