A 30-year-old man died in a vehicle collision in Rialto on March 12, according to the Rialto Police Department.
At about 5:34 a.m., police received several 9-1-1 calls reporting a traffic collision on Riverside Avenue, south of Alder Avenue.
Officers responded to the scene and found a deceased male (identified as Tangi Holani, a resident of Chino) lying on the east shoulder of Riverside Avenue. Paramedics from the Rialto Fire Department arrived on scene and pronounced Holani deceased at 5:50 a.m.
Through roadway evidence and witness statements, investigators determined Holani was driving southbound in the No. 2 lane of Riverside from Alder in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser. Witnesses stated that Holani was traveling at a high rate of speed and transitioned into the No. 1 lane in an attempt to pass a black Toyota Camry.
Holani’s vehicle abruptly swerved to the right and jumped the west curb of Riverside. The Chrysler collided with a block wall and a tree, causing the driver to be ejected from his vehicle and onto the northbound lanes of traffic. Holani was struck by a silver Toyota Camry that was traveling northbound on Riverside.
There were no other injuries associated with the collision and the drivers of the Toyota Camrys remained at the scene until officers arrived.
The Rialto P.D. is requesting that anyone who may have information related to this incident call the Traffic Division at (909) 421-4981. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case #932102117.
