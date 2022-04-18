A 22-year-old man died in a vehicle collision in San Bernardino on April 17, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 12:47 a.m., a blue Nissan 350 was being driven by Francisco Avila westbound on 9th Street at a high rate of speed. For an unknown reason, Avila lost control of the vehicle and struck a power pole.
Emergency Medical Services responded to the location and treated Avila, but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in this collision, but speed does appear to be a factor, police said.
The collision is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
