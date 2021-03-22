A man driving a high-performance go-kart died in a collision in San Bernardino, authorities said.
On March 20 at about 11:37 p.m., emergency dispatchers received 911 calls reporting that an operator of the go-kart had struck a parked car at the intersection of W. 48th Street and Cambridge Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
The go-kart has been heading southbound, and for unknown reasons, the driver lost control, causing the go-kart to veer into the driveway of a residence and hit the rear end of the car, the San Bernardino Police Department said.
Paramedics and police officers responded to the location. They found 25-year-old San Bernardino resident Herbert Hoover III at the scene with injuries. He was transported by ambulance to the emergency room at Community Hospital San Bernardino, where he was pronounced deceased at 12:31 a.m. on March 21.
The San Bernardino P.D. is investigating the circumstances of the collision.
