A man who was allegedly driving recklessly with his two-year-old child inside the car was shot to death by deputies after he rammed a patrol car, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Jan. 9 at 9:29 p.m., deputies from the Central Station attempted a traffic stop on a Buick Ranier that was driving recklessly on the eastbound Route 210 Freeway near Highland Avenue. The driver failed to stop and continued driving at a high rate of speed.
The driver exited the freeway into the community of Muscoy, and in the area of Blake Street and Otto Street, the driver veered off the roadway and struck a mailbox.
As deputies conducted a high-risk traffic stop, the driver allegedly reversed his vehicle and rammed the patrol car, at which time a deputy involved shooting occurred, the Sheriff's Department said.
When deputies checked on the driver, his child was found inside the car. The child was not restrained in a child safety seat but had no obvious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.
The driver, identified as Juan Ayon-Ruiz, 24, of Yucaipa, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded to conduct the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Clark, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.