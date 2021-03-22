A 46-year-old man has gone missing for the past month, and his daughter is asking for the public's help in trying to locate him.
Christopher Aaron Laning left on a Greyhound bus from Houston, Texas on Feb. 22 en route to San Bernardino but never arrived, said his daughter, Amanda. He was last seen on Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Amanda Laning filed a missing persons report, which was placed on the critical list because his medical conditions are severe and he needs his medication, she said.
He is 5-feet-7, 275 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black sweat pants, and Navy blue shoes.
If persons locate him or if they have any information, they are asked to call the Rialto Police Department or Amanda Laning at (909) 756-9599.
