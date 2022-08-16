A man in a wheelchair died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On Aug. 14 at about 4:37 a.m., James Gatson, a 46-year-old San Bernardino resident, was in his wheelchair traveling northbound across eastbound lanes of traffic on Highland Avenue west of Cedar Street.
A vehicle traveling eastbound on Highland struck Gatson, and the driver immediately fled the scene. Medical personnel responded within minutes and pronounced Gatson deceased at the location.
The collision is still under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
