A 46-year-old man was arrested on numerous charges after he allegedly attempted to shoot and stab nine different victims in Rancho Cucamonga on May 13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Sergio Rodriguez, a resident of Alta Dena, was charged with attempted murder with a knife, attempted murder with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon (knife and firearm), carjacking, and possession of a controlled substance.
The Sheriff's Department gave this account of the crime spree:
Deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to several related violent crimes during the early morning hours, all involving the same suspect.
Deputies initially responded to the area of Milliken Avenue and the Route 210 Freeway for a suspect who shot at a vehicle multiple times, striking the tire.
The suspect, later identified as Sergio Rodriguez, fled in his red 1993 Honda Accord south on Milliken, where he struck another vehicle in the intersection of Milliken and Base Line Road.
When the second victim pulled over, Rodriguez attempted to carjack him and stabbed him several times before he got back in his own vehicle and continued south on Milliken.
Rodriguez entered an apartment complex, where he rammed his vehicle into victim No. 3's vehicle as he waited for the security gate to open. Rodriguez walked to the victim’s vehicle, opened the car door and stabbed him several times.
Rodriguez fled that scene and attempted to abandon his vehicle at the intersection of Milliken and Foothill Boulevard.
Deputies saw Rodriguez and attempted to detain him. He was uncooperative and slashed at a deputy with a box cutter, striking him in the abdominal and groin area. The box cutter did not penetrate the deputy’s vest but sliced his uniform shirt and pants.
As deputies processed the three crime scenes, additional calls for service came in from more victims who were shot at on the 210 eastbound freeway. One of those victims suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.
In total, nine victims were identified, of which two sustained stab wounds, one was shot, three victims' vehicles were shot at and the deputy was attacked but not injured.
Deputies recovered a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic weapon and a box cutter from one of the crime scenes. The investigation is ongoing.
Rodriguez was arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention Center, where he remained in custody on $4 million bail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.