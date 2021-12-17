A man was arrested after allegedly being found intoxicated next to a burning car in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Dec. 12 at about 1:35 a.m., the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department received a call from a resident stating that a vehicle was on fire in the area of Haven Avenue and Arrow Route. The caller said there was still an occupant inside of the vehicle and was not moving.
Deputies responded and found a man outside of the fully engulfed vehicle, later identified as the driver of the vehicle, 32-year-old Martin Talamantes.
During the investigation, Talamantes was allegedly found to be extremely intoxicated, and deputies determined he had struck a curb at Rochester Avenue and Jack Benny Drive, losing the right front rim and tire of his vehicle at that location.
He continued to drive the vehicle on the brake rotor for almost two miles to Haven and Arrow, where the vehicle caught on fire.
Talamantes was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
“The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department would like to thank the community for their support by reporting what they observed, which resulted in an arrest,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
If anyone has more information regarding this case, they can be report it anonymously by calling WE-TIP at (800) 78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.
