A man was arrested after allegedly mistreating a dog, and an officer was later bitten by the dog, according to the Redlands Police Department.
Officers investigated a report of animal cruelty in the 1000 block of Lombard Drive in Redlands on April 17 after a witness reported the resident was grabbing a dog by the face and throat and beating the dog, causing it to yelp.
The suspect was smoking marijuana in the front yard when officers arrived. When officers asked to check the welfare of the dog, the suspect attempted to escape into his apartment.
Officers apprehended the suspect and attempted to pat him down for weapons, leading to a physical altercation during which one officer was bitten by the dog.
Additional officers arrived and the suspect was taken into custody and arrested, the Redlands P.D. said in a Facebook post.
The officer was later treated for bite wounds.
