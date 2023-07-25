A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a family member's vehicle in Bloomington and fled with a five-year-old child, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The child was not harmed during the incident, the Sheriff's Department said.
On July 23 at about 7:42 p.m., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to a call for service involving a stolen vehicle and missing child in the 18800 block of 4th Street. The frantic mother told deputies an estranged family member, Angel Perez, a 27-year-old San Jacinto resident, showed up to her residence and took her vehicle and child, without permission.
Investigators organized various resources, including Sheriff's Aviation and the Sheriff's bloodhound, to conduct neighborhood checks with the utilization of PA announcements from patrol units and assistance from additional local agencies. Station detectives were notified and called out to assist in locating the critical missing child.
As detectives worked on an Amber Alert, Riverside County Sheriffs from the Jurupa Valley Station responded to a call for service in the 5500 block of Mission Avenue involving an erratic man throwing beer bottles at vehicles at a gas station. Deputies contacted and detained the subject, later identified as Perez. Deputies also located the child, scared but uninjured, inside the stolen vehicle.
The child was evaluated by paramedics and returned to the mother, along with her vehicle.
Perez was arrested on charges of kidnapping, child endangerment, and vehicle theft and was booked at West Valley Detention Center without further incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact investigators at the Fontana Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.