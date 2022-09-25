A man was arrested after being found in a stolen semi-truck in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department.
Officers located the semi-truck while patrolling, the Colton P.D. said in a Facebook post recently. The suspect was found sleeping in the cab.
The officers were able to safely detain and arrest the suspect.
"The suspect will be able to get plenty of rest in county jail," the Facebook post said.
