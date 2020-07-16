A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested a month after being involved in a fatal traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The accident took place on June 7 at about 3:18 p.m. at the intersection of Haven Avenue and Baseline Road, where deputies from the City of Rancho Cucamonga found a vehicle driven by the victim on fire.
The Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire. The victim was still inside of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was identified as Warren Clay II, a 50-year-old resident of Los Angeles.
Shea Pinney, 35, was the other involved driver. He was driving a 1996 Lexus sedan north on Haven when his vehicle collided with Clay's 2016 Kia sedan.
On July 10, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office filed one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated against Pinney.
On July 16, member of the Rancho Cucamonga Traffic Division served an arrest warrant and, without incident, took Pinney into custody. Pinney was booked at West Valley Detention Center and was being held without bail.
