A 42-year-old Jurupa Valley man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman and tried to flee with the couple’s one-year-old child, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
On Aug. 15 at about 7:30 a.m., Jurupa Valley Station deputies responded to the 2000 block of Gail Drive, just south of Fontana, regarding an incident of domestic violence.
When deputies arrived, they located the female victim bleeding heavily from injuries to her head, face, and neck. The victim had allegedly been assaulted by the father of her children, Julio Alvarez Ramirez, after a verbal argument. Ramirez allegedly struck the victim with a metal object multiple times, causing significant injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Ramirez fled the scene with their young child in a silver Dodge Caravan.
Ramirez had previously threatened to deprive the victim of custody of the child, the Sheriff’s Department said. Based on the information received by deputies, it was believed the child was in danger, and so an Amber Alert was issued.
About one hour later, a citizen recognized Ramirez from the Amber Alert and reported the suspect’s location to law enforcement. Perris Station deputies responded to the 22000 block of Ramona Avenue in Nuevo, where they located Ramirez and the child.
Ramirez was taken into custody on charges of attempted murder and domestic violence. The child was unharmed.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Deputy Velazquez at the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station at (951) 955-2600.
