A 19-year-old Montclair man was arrested after he allegedly brutally assaulted an 18-year-old woman with a handgun and stabbed her in the chest, according to the Montclair Police Department.
On Sept. 15, officers responded to Montclair Hospital Medical Center after being informed about the woman suffering from a stab wound. Although the injuries were severe, the victim is expected to survive.
Detectives were already familiar with the suspect, David Cervantes, who is on active felony probation and was arrested earlier this year for armed robbery and weapon offenses.
During Cervantes’ arrest, he was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded stolen firearm. Additional evidence related to the crime was also located. Cervantes was booked at the West Valley Detention Center.
On Sept. 19, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office filed 11 felony charges against Cervantes, ranging from attempted murder to child abuse.
Cervantes is currently being held on $1 million bail. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective J. Garabedian at jgarabedian@cityofmontclair.org or (909) 448-3643.
