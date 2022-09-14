A suspect was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home in Rancho Cucamonga and stabbed people who were inside, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The victims were transported to a hospital for treatment and are in stable condition, the Sheriff's Department said.
On Sept. 13 at about 6:01 p.m., deputies responded to a call for service in the 9200 block of 19th Street in regard to a man, identified as 37-year-old Highland resident Jeremy Rice, who broke into a sober living residence and allegedly stabbed occupants inside of the home. After the assault, the suspect exited through the back door and fled the scene.
Multiple residents reported a man who jumped over fences and ran through their backyards. Witnesses were also able to provide a description of the subject. Additional callers reported a subject that matched the same description near a shopping center at 19th Street and Carnelian Street.
During an extensive area check, Rice was found inside the Vans clothing store, located in the Alta Loma Square shopping center. Rice attempted to hide in a fitting room and change clothes in an effort to avoid capture. He was detained and arrested by deputies.
Rice was booked into West Valley Detention Center on charges of attempted murder and burglary. He remains in custody on $1 million bail.
"The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department would like to thank the community for their support by reporting such activity," the Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Rancho Cucamonga Station at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
