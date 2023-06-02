A man was arrested on multiple charges after he allegedly kicked in a door to an apartment in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On May 31 in the early morning hours, Rancho Cucamonga deputies responded to an unknown disturbance at a residence in the 9000 block of 19th Street. When deputies arrived, they learned the suspect, Maurice Hicks, 37, allegedly kicked in the door to the victim’s apartment.
Upon investigation, deputies determined Hicks had multiple firearms and searched his vehicle. An AR-15 style rifle with two high capacity magazines were found on the back seat.
During the investigation, a second victim reported Hicks allegedly previously pointed a gun at the victim.
A search warrant was served at the suspect’s home in Ontario, and multiple high capacity magazines and multiple boxes of ammunition were located and seized.
Hicks was arrested and booked in at West Valley Detention Center.
There were no reports of injuries during the incidents.
Persons who believe they have been a victim of Hicks, or have information regarding this incident, are urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
