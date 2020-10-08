A 63-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at his son, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Oct. 2 at about 11 p.m., the victim was visiting his father at his residence in Muscoy. The father allegedly became intoxicated, pulled out a gun, loaded it, and pointed it at the victim. The victim was afraid and pleaded with the man to not shoot. The suspect walked away and placed the gun somewhere inside his residence.
Through the investigation, the suspect was positively identified, and an arrest warrant was obtained for Javier Cervantes for an alleged felony violation of assault with a deadly weapon.
On Oct. 7, deputies from the Central Station served a search warrant at Cervantes' residence. Deputies located the gun believed to have been used during the alleged crime along with ammunition. The gun was also determined to have been stolen out of Riverside. A shotgun without a serial number was also located inside of Cervantes' residence.
Cervantes was arrested and booked at Central Detention Center for the warrant and an additional charge for felon in possession of a firearm.
