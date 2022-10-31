A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot people at a bar in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department.
On Oct. 30, officers responded to the bar in the downtown area and located the subject going to his vehicle and detained him.
Officers found a loaded firearm concealed in his vehicle.
The suspect was arrested on charges of criminal threats, possessing a loaded firearm in public, possessing a concealed firearm, and battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.