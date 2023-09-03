Highland deputies arrested a suspect after he was found with explosives, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Sept. 2 at about 9:17 a.m., deputies from the Highland Sheriff’s Station began an investigation after learning a man, identified as 42-year-old Joseph Harkai, was possibly manufacturing explosives and threatening neighbors.
At about 9:22 a.m., deputies located Harkai in a vacant parcel near 3rd Street, west of Marilyn Avenue, in Highland.
During a search of Harkai’s belongings, deputies located an incendiary device with a wick protruding out. Road flares and a dagger with chains attached were also located.
Sheriff’s Bomb and Arson investigators responded to the location and confirmed the devices were flammable explosives. The investigators took the devices to be properly destroyed.
While deputies were taking Harkai into custody, a community member reported Harkai had allegedly been threatening to kill residents in the community surrounding the vacant parcel, the Sheriff's Department said.
Harkai was booked at Central Detention Center and remains in custody without bail.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Highland Station at (909) 425-9793. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
