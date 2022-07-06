A 30-year-old suspect was arrested after a deputy who was conducting a traffic stop in San Bernardino found loaded guns inside a vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On July 3 at about 3:29 a.m., Deputy A. Tarankow from the Sheriff's Central Station conducted the traffic stop on a silver Honda Accord in the area of E. Lynwood Drive and N. Golden Avenue. Taraknow contacted the driver of the vehicle, identified as Isaiah Williams, who is on active felony probation for arson, the Sheriff’s Department said.
During a search of the Honda, Tarankow located a loaded firearm under the driver’s seat of the vehicle, a second loaded firearm under the front passenger seat, and an extended magazine in the back seat, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Williams was arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, prohibited from owning or owning or possessing ammunition, and possessing a large capacity magazine. He was booked into Central Detention Center, where he was being held on $50,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.