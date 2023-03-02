A man was involved in a single-vehicle traffic collision in Upland on Feb. 28, according to the Upland Police Department.
Police arrested the man on DUI charges after his car flipped over and came to a halt. No injuries were reported.
“Last night, an intoxicated driver totaled his car, then spent the night drying off in jail,” the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post on March 1.
“Please slow down and drive sober.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.