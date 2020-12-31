A man was arrested and charged with human trafficking of a minor on Dec. 22, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The arrest took place as the San Bernardino P.D.'s Vice Team conducted an investigation which is a part of an ongoing effort, through heavy presence and operations, to suppress human trafficking and prostitution in the downtown area of San Bernardino.
During the investigation, officers were able to identify a potential pimp attempting to recruit a juvenile to work for him as a prostitute and also found he was a named suspect in another pimping case, police said.
The suspected pimp, who was later identified as Cheddi Smith, a 30-year-old San Bernardino resident, was later located and arrested. The suspect was transported to West Valley Detention Center and was being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Community involvement plays an integral part in the fight against human trafficking, and law enforcement appreciates and encourages the assistance and information provided by the public. Anyone wishing to report activities or concerns related to human trafficking to the San Bernardino Police Department's Vice Team can do so directly by calling (909) 384-5667 or by email at vice@sbcity.org. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or leave the information at www.wetip.com.
