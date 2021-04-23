A man was charged with human trafficking of an adult in San Bernardino on April 21, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
During a recent investigation, officers identified two prostitutes and their suspected pimp, who was later identified as Reginald Holland. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Holland based on the investigation.
Holland was later arrested for having an outstanding warrant, police said. During the arrest, the suspect was allegedly in possession of a firearm which was possessed illegally.
Holland was then booked on the human trafficking charge and was being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.
