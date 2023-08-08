A man was arrested and charged with kidnapping with the intent to commit rape, according to the Montclair Police Department.
The alleged incident took place on Aug. 3 at about 5 a.m., when Montclair officers responded to the area of Shetland Avenue and Howard Street regarding a woman asking for help. During the investigation, it was learned the woman was working as a prostitute in Pomona. The victim and suspect agreed to participate in sexual acts.
However, while driving in the suspect's vehicle, he allegedly began physically assaulting the victim, causing her to go unconscious, police said.
After an unknown amount of time, the victim woke up and realized the suspect had removed all of her clothing and tied rope around her arms, legs, and neck, physically restricting her movement.
The victim was ultimately able to escape and ask for help, police said.
Later that morning, Montclair detectives assumed the investigation.
On Aug. 4, the suspect, Dean Simkiss, a 38-year-old Victorville resident who is on active parole, was located and arrested with the assistance of the Pomona Police Department.
During a search of Simkiss’ vehicle, several pieces of evidence corroborating the victim's account were located, police said.
On Aug. 8, the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office filed one count of kidnapping with intent to commit rape against Simkiss.
Police believe there may be additional victims. Investigators are asking anyone with information or questions regarding this investigation to contact Detective A. Riedell at (909) 448-3647 or ariedell@cityofmontclair.org.
