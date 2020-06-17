Deputies arrested a 22-year-old man who allegedly robbed and punched a victim while yelling homophobic slurs during an incident at a train station in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On June 15 at 3 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a call of a robbery at the Metrolink Station on Azusa Court.
The victim reported he was waiting for the train and saw an abandoned bag on a bench. While the victim was looking in the bag, a man, later identified as Luke Carter, a resident of Highland, Indiana, appeared and began yelling and accusing the victim of stealing his property. The victim was unsure if the bag really belonged to Carter so he left the bag on the bench and called police.
Carter approached the victim and the victim tried to walk away. Carter allegedly ripped the victim’s bag from the victim’s shoulder and stole money and a cell phone.
When the victim demanded his property back, Carter allegedly punched the victim several times on the head and face while yelling homophobic slurs.
The train arrived and the victim was able to get away and board the train for safety.
When deputies arrived, Carter was still at the Metrolink claiming to wait for a train. Several witnesses identified Carter as the person who assaulted the victim.
Carter was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center, where he remained in custody on $110,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
