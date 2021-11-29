A man was arrested in San Bernardino in a case involving the alleged human trafficking of an adult, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On Nov. 22 at about 2 p.m., the P.D.'s Vice Team was conducting a proactive prostitution loitering program in the downtown area of San Bernardino. During the program, officers located a prostitute who was later found to be a victim of pimping and pandering. Through further investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect involved as Maquall Randolph.
The Vice team conducted an operation to locate and apprehend Randolph, which was successful. Randolph was arrested without incident and is currently being held at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s West Valley Detention Center, where he was booked for alleged felony violations of pimping and pandering of an adult. He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.
