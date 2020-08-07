A man was arrested during a traffic stop for being a felon in possession of a firearm and for allegedly resisting an officer, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Aug. 4 at 11:24 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted by a Central Station deputy for traffic violations at Elmwood Road and Baseline Street in Highland. The driver was identified as Antonio Valentine Fuentes, a 30-year-old San Bernardino resident.
During the stop, Fuentes allegedly physically resisted the deputy, and the deputy suffered minor injuries during the altercation.
A stolen handgun and a magazine loaded with ammunition were located in the passenger compartment of his vehicle, the Sheriff's Department said. Fuentes is a previously convicted felon and active gang member, the Sheriff's Department said.
Fuentes was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
