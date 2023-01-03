A man was arrested following a shooting incident at Lytle Creek Park in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the shooting and recovered 40-caliber bullet casings, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 2.
There were no reports of injuries during the incident.
Through further investigation, officers located a vehicle matching the description from the shooting and conducted a traffic stop.
The officers made contact with both occupants of the vehicle and during a pat-down search of the front passenger, they located an unregistered 40-caliber handgun in his waistband. This passenger was already on felony probation for firearms offenses, and was also a member of a criminal street gang.
A search warrant was served at his residence, where additional ammunition and gang indicia were located. He was arrested on felony charges.
