A 29-year-old man was arrested for the alleged armed robbery of two street vendors in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Detectives identified Eugene Richard Ybarra as the suspect in the case, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. Ybarra was also wanted for two additional unrelated outstanding warrants.
Patrol officers located Ybarra during a traffic stop and arrested him on July 11, and a firearm was located in the vehicle, police said.
The case has been sent to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for review.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Detective M. Taylor at taylor_mi@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5629 or Sergeant B. Baker at baker_br@sbcity.org (909) 388-4955.
