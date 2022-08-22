A man was arrested for allegedly abusing a dog in Montclair, according to the Montclair Police Department.
On Aug. 18, officers responded to the 4600 block of of Bandera Street after receiving a report of an animal possibly being abused. Upon arrival, officers located a large dog with obvious signs of trauma.
A 32-year-old man who was later identified as Kevin Mazon (who is currently on probation for assault with a deadly weapon) was also located nearby, covered in fresh blood. Mazon identified the dog as his, and became uncooperative with officers when asked about the dog's injuries.
Officers followed a fresh trail of blood, which led them to Mazon’s front door. Inside of Mazon’s residence, officers located a large amount of blood and a metal pole which is believed to have been used by Mazon to cause injury the dog. The Humane Society was contacted and took possession of the dog to provide medical treatment.
Mazon was taken into custody and transported to West Valley Detention Center, where he is being on $50,000 bail.
On Aug. 19, police were told the dog was critical and is not expected to survive.
