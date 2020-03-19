A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rob a bank in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 18 at 10:35 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a robbery in progress at a bank on Highland Avenue.
An employee reported that the suspect, later identified as Joshua Stevenson of Rancho Cucamonga, approached her window and passed a note demanding money. The employee immediately sounded the silent alarm and alerted the manager.
When deputies arrived on scene, they established communication with the manager. Deputies learned all bank employees were safe and Stevenson was alone in the lobby.
Deputies made contact with Stevenson via telephone and convinced him to exit the bank with his hands up. Deputies arrested Stevenson and booked him in at West Valley Detention Center, where he remained in custody on $50,000 bail.
