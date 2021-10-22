A 24-year-old man from San Bernardino was arrested for allegedly being a felon in possession of a handgun, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Oct. 19, investigators from the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force conducted an investigation related to a 17-year-old victim of human trafficking rescued the day before.
While in the 600 block of W. 5th Street in San Bernardino, investigators recognized a male suspect seen with the victim the day prior, walking through the parking lot of a local motel. Investigators attempted to contact the suspect, but he immediately became combative and fled on foot. The suspect led investigators on a foot pursuit that ended near the intersection of 4th Street and E Street, where he was taken into custody.
During the foot pursuit, the suspect, identified as Keshawn Howard, allegedly removed a handgun from his person and discarded it near a public walkway. Investigators recovered the handgun and determined it was a 9mm "ghost gun" with a fully loaded high-capacity magazine.
Investigators also determined Howard was on active state parole for felony violations related to theft. He was transported to the Central Detention Center for processing and booking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.