An 18-year-old Adelanto man was arrested for allegedly bringing a firearm on the campus of a school in Rialto on Oct. 8, according to the Rialto Police Department.
At 10:20 a.m., officers responded to Carter High School and learned that Jovan Rudell Smith was allegedly roaming the campus and fled from Rialto Unified School District safely officers when they attempted to contact him.
Smith was located and detained at a nearby park without incident shortly thereafter.
It was then discovered that Smith was allegedly in possession of two loaded handguns, which had been concealed in a backpack but never brandished.
Smith was taken into custody at 10:40 a.m. and booked into West Valley Detention Center with a bail amount of $25,000.
