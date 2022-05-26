A man has been arrested for allegedly carjacking an 81-year-old woman who was feeding homeless people in Redlands, according to the Redlands Police Department.
On May 23 at about 3:30 p.m., police received a call of a vehicle that had just been stolen from the Stater Bros. parking lot at 11 E. Colton Avenue.
Officers learned that while the victim was handing out the meals, the suspect forcefully took the keys from her and got into the driver’s seat of her vehicle. The suspect then fled in the vehicle while the victim was holding onto the driver’s door, which knocked her to the ground. The victim was unharmed.
The suspect was last seen driving south on Orange Street and entering the westbound Interstate 10, with the rear hatch of the stolen vehicle still open.
Then on May 25, the suspect was arrested after Los Angeles Police Department officers spotted the stolen vehicle in a parking structure in the 500 block of East 11th Street in Los Angeles.
Police found 24-year-old Roberto Carlos Sanchez Jr. in the driver’s seat of the 2015 silver Kia Sportage with the keys in his possession. LAPD arrested Sanchez for possession of a stolen vehicle and contacted Redlands Police.
Redlands detectives responded to the LAPD Newton Community Police Station and, based on evidence and witness statements, confirmed Sanchez was the suspect.
Sanchez was transported to West Valley Detention Center in San Bernardino, where he is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail on charges of carjacking and elder abuse.
Police released surveillance video collected from Stater Bros. on the Redlands P.D. YouTube Channel. The video can be seen at https://youtu.be/wBVDAnC4RGY.
