A Colton man was arrested for allegedly committing 10 catalytic converter thefts in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On May 26, the victim parked her vehicle in the parking lot of a retail store in the 11300 block of Foothill Boulevard in Rancho Cucamonga. When she returned to her vehicle, she saw a man underneath her car attempting to cut off the catalytic converter. The suspect ran to a green BMW X5 and fled the area. Through investigation, deputies obtained the license plate to the vehicle involved.
On July 14, deputies located the vehicle at a hotel in Colton and contacted the driver, identified as Juan Carlos Espino Lopez, 38. When deputies searched the vehicle, they allegedly found two Milwaukee Sawzall’s and a vehicle jack, items commonly used in the theft of catalytic converters.
At the conclusion of the investigation, deputies determined Lopez was allegedly responsible for 10 catalytic converter thefts in Rancho Cucamonga as well as several other thefts in Riverside, San Bernardino, and Los Angeles counties.
Lopez was arrested and booked in at West Valley Detention Center on charges if grand theft, attempted grand theft and possession of burglary tools. Lopez is also being held on a warrant for theft and remains in custody on a total of $75,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
