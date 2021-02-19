A 22-year-old San Bernardino man was arrested for allegedly committing several firearm violations, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Feb. 18, Deputy Strand from the Highland Sheriff's Station conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jesse Soto for vehicle code violations in Highland.
Strand determined Soto was a previously convicted felon who was currently out on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS / felony probation) for felony evading a peace officer. Soto had two active felony arrest warrants for felon in possession of firearm and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, the Sheriff's Department said.
A search of Soto's vehicle allegedly revealed a loaded semi-automatic handgun that was concealed. Deputies contacted the registered owner of the firearm and determined the firearm had been stolen from Inglewood.
Soto was arrested and booked at Central Detention Center on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with narcotics, a PRCS violation and two felony warrants.
