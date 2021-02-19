A 37-year-old Pomona man was arrested for allegedly committing numerous vehicle burglaries in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
In December and January, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station received many reports of vehicle burglaries throughout the city. The cases were given to a detective for further investigation and several of those cases were linked to the same suspect. Detectives identified the suspect as Octavio Alvarez, but his whereabouts were unknown.
On Feb. 18, detectives learned Alvarez was at a hotel in Claremont and quickly set up surveillance. Alvarez was seen coming out of his hotel room and was taken into custody. The suspect was transported to the Rancho Cucamonga Station for an interview, where detectives determined he was responsible for several burglaries in the city and was a possible suspect in burglaries in other cities.
Alvarez was booked in at West Valley Detention Center, where he remained in custody on $25,000 bail. He was also booked on a $50,000 warrant for vehicle theft out of Los Angeles.
