A man was arrested for allegedly committing six residential burglaries in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On June 15, a burglary occurred in the 3000 block of North Pershing Avenue. Further investigation into this burglary revealed several similar burglaries near the same neighborhood.
District crime detectives used nearby security video to eventually identify Demarcus Allen Black as the suspect allegedly responsible for this crime as well as five other burglaries. The suspect was later located and apprehended.
In addition, detectives identified Anthony Allen Butler as an associate of Black. Butler was located by investigators and found to allegedly have personal items in his possession taken from one of the burglaries. Butler was subsequently charged with three counts of credit card fraud and one count of possession of the stolen property.
Detectives are asking for the public's assistance with any information regarding these crimes. Persons with information are urged to contact Detective S. Taylor at (909) 384-5717/ taylor_st@sbcity.org or Detective M. Doner at (909) 384-5663/ doner_my@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.