A man was arrested for allegedly committing three separate armed robberies in Upland within a one-hour period on Oct. 19, according to the Upland Police Department.
The robberies all occurred between 6 and 7 p.m.
During one incident, a juvenile was robbed and pistol whipped for his property. The other two robberies occurred at separate liquor stores.
Investigators identified the suspect vehicle, which was located in Riverside.
Julian Garcia, 27, of Upland was arrested in connection with all three robberies. A firearm was located in the vehicle. Garcia was booked on multiple felonies.
