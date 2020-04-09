A 28-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested for allegedly committing vandalism, terrorist threats, and civil rights violations in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 5, deputies responded to a call of a man threatening two victims.
The victim reported he was driving near the area of 6th Street and Haven Avenue when his car began to overheat. When he pulled over, the suspect, later identified as Liam Park, allegedly approached the passenger’s side window with a stick and challenged both victims to a fight while shouting obscenities and racial slurs.
The victims told Park to leave them alone but Park continued shouting at the victims while he pulled on the partially rolled down window in an attempt to gain entry.
In fear, the victims drove south and parked in a parking lot. The victims did not see Park in the area and got out of the car to address the mechanical issues.
While focused on the car, the victims looked up and saw Park heading toward them with the stick. The victims called the police and stayed a safe distance away. Park continued shouting racial slurs as he headed toward the car and allegedly began vandalizing it.
When deputies arrived, Park had already left the scene. Deputies searched the area and found a subject matching Park’s description behind a dumpster at a neighboring business. Park was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center, where he remained in custody on $60,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
