A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly discharging a laser at a Sheriff’s Department helicopter during an incident in Colton, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On June 12 at about 8:45 p.m., 40-KING-4, piloted by Deputy D. Negron and Tactical Flight Officer C. Manning, was on patrol over Colton. The crew assisted the Colton Police Department with multiple illegal ATV riders on city streets and in the wash area near E. Fairway Drive and S. Auto Club Road.
While overhead, the crew relayed information about the ATV riders to responding units and was struck several times by a green laser.
Using the helicopter's forward looking infrared (FLIR), the crew was able to locate Andrew Escoto allegedly pointing a laser at them several times from the front yard of a residence in the 500 block of Silver Star Circle.
The crew guided responding police units to the residence, where they detained Escoto, who was found to be in possession of a green laser. Escoto was arrested and transported to West Valley Detention Center.
“The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department would like to remind the public that pointing any kind of laser at an aircraft, while in motion/flight, can seriously hinder the pilot's ability to safely control the aircraft. It is a felony and federal offense,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
