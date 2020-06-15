A 31-year-old Loma Linda man was arrested for allegedly drugging and raping a minor, and deputies believe there may be additional victims, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On June 12, Loma Linda deputies began an investigation regarding the welfare of a reported runaway juvenile who they believed was being held against her will. Deputies received information that the juvenile may be at a hotel in the 24000 block of University Avenue in Loma Linda.
Deputies contacted the suspect, Joshua Blackwell-Tallent, at the hotel and also located the alleged victim inside the room.
Deputies obtained evidence that Blackwell-Tallent groomed the juvenile via the Internet and arranged for her to be transported to the location. Once at the location, Blackwell-Tallent held the victim against her will and allegedly drugged and raped her.
The suspect was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Deputies believe there may be additional victims who have not yet been identified. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Central Station at (909) 387-3545. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or the website at www.wetip.com.
